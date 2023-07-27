Local Korean War veterans were recognized in a ceremony on Thursday marking the 70th anniversary of a cease-fire agreement that ended formal combat on the Korean peninsula.

“Most of you know that the Korean War is often referred to as the ‘forgotten war,’” said Paul Serchia, who joined fellow members of the local chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association at an event held at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial to commemorate the armistice.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you