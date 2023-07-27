Members of the Korean War Veterans Association join Ed DePolo, commander of the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion, in placing a wreath at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.
American Legion members Allen Jackson, left, and Fred Roundtree Jr., whose father was reported missing in action in Korea, ring a bell to honor each of the 26 Washington County residents killed in the Korean War.
Local Korean War veterans were recognized in a ceremony on Thursday marking the 70th anniversary of a cease-fire agreement that ended formal combat on the Korean peninsula.
“Most of you know that the Korean War is often referred to as the ‘forgotten war,’” said Paul Serchia, who joined fellow members of the local chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association at an event held at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial to commemorate the armistice.