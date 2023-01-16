A number of local events will be held today and throughout this month to honor the memory and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
One of them is the Martin Luther King Unity Program and Walk to be held today at Johnson City’s Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Market St.
The program gets underway at 12:45 p.m. with the walk beginning at the Carver Center at 1:15 p.m.
Participants will stop 12 times for prayer, remembrances and song. The distance of the walk is less than 2 miles.
The Carver Center also will host a blood drive, a literary reading and a community dinner today to commemorate MLK Day. More information is available by calling (423) 461-8830.
Other events honoring King will include:
• A Martin Luther King Jr. Student Art Exhibit at the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School, 103 Elm St., Jonesborough, begins today and runs through Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. There will also be a reception at the center for the art exhibit on Jan. 20 from 6-8 p.m. The phone number is (423) 753-0562.
• The Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center at East Tennessee State University will host a free public program on Jan. 18 reflecting on the efforts of King in developing the “Beloved Community.” The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Martha Street Culp Auditorium on the first floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center.
• The Seekers Book Club will have a reading on “How the Word is Passed,” by Clint Smith, at Johnson City’s Langston Centre, 315 Elm St, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.
• The Langston Centre will present a movie and discussion on “Tower Road Bus,” beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.
• A Community Building Roundtable will be held at Jubilee World Outreach Church, 1409 Indian Ridge Road, Johnson City, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 28.