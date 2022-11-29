Elected officials from Washington County, the town of Jonesborough and the city of Johnson City gathered for a holiday social event Tuesday at the International Storytelling Center in downtown Jonesborough.

County Commissioner Kenneth Huffine, chairman of the county’s Communications Task Force, helped organize the event. He said the purpose of the get together was to promote regionalism and cooperation among local government leaders in Washington County.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

