State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, speaks to City Commissioner Jenny Brock (left), County Commissioner Freddie Malone and Jodi Jones (far right) at a social gathering at the International Storytelling Center on Tuesday.
Washington County Commission Chairman Greg Matherly, left, speaks with County Commissioner Josh Edens and County Commissioner Marty Johnson at a social event held at the International Storytelling Center.
Elected officials from Washington County, the town of Jonesborough and the city of Johnson City gathered for a holiday social event Tuesday at the International Storytelling Center in downtown Jonesborough.
County Commissioner Kenneth Huffine, chairman of the county’s Communications Task Force, helped organize the event. He said the purpose of the get together was to promote regionalism and cooperation among local government leaders in Washington County.
“The more we communicate the more it pays dividends for our constituents,” Huffine said.