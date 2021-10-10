Earthmoving equipment stands ready to begin work at the site of the new Jonesborough K-8 school, which will be built on a 48-acre tract located at the corner of North Cherokee Street and Thomson Meadow Lane.
Late last month, Washington County commissioners and the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved revisions to the town’s lease-to-own agreement with Washington County to build the new school.
The facility is now expected to cost $10 million more than originally estimated, bringing the total construction cost to $42.75 million. BurWil Construction Inc. has been named the primary contractor for the project.
The new school is being funded through a Rural Development loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Town leaders and county Board of Education members have given final approval to the school’s design, with the facility’s footprint reduced from around 150,000 square feet to 137,000 square feet to help offset some of the projected cost increase.