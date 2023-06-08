The area on Interstate 26 between Unaka and Watauga avenues has been designated as the Langston Interchange in memory of Mary Alexander, John Fletcher Birchette III, the Rev. C.H. Charlton and Betty Goah.
The area on Interstate 26 between Unaka and Watauga avenues has been designated as the Langston Interchange in memory of Mary Alexander, John Fletcher Birchette III, the Rev. C.H. Charlton and Betty Goah.
The Langston Centre is a multicultural facility that promotes community engagement through arts, education and leadership activities. The facility is on the site of the historic Langston High School, which served as Johnson City’s school for Black students from 1893 to 1965.
A ceremony will be held at the Langston Centre, 315 Elm St., on Saturday at 11 a.m. to dedicate a nearby interchange on Interstate Highway 26 in honor of four community leaders.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and state Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, passed a state resolution earlier this year to designate the area between Unaka and Watauga avenues as the Langston Interchange in memory of Mary Alexander, John Fletcher Birchette III, the Rev. C.H. Charlton and Betty Goah.