A ceremony will be held at the Langston Centre, 315 Elm St., on Saturday at 11 a.m. to dedicate a nearby interchange on Interstate Highway 26 in honor of four community leaders.

State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and state Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, passed a state resolution earlier this year to designate the area between Unaka and Watauga avenues as the Langston Interchange in memory of Mary Alexander, John Fletcher Birchette III, the Rev. C.H. Charlton and Betty Goah.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

