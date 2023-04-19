University School will be hosting “Pickin’ in the School-yard,” a fun filled fundraiser for their Junior Appalachian Musicians program, on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The JAM program offers students exposure to bluegrass and country music through small group instruction and community band performances.

Who: Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) Incorporated is a music education program with affiliate programs across Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina with two programs in East Tennessee. At University School, students in the JAM program meet for after school small group instruction in traditional Appalachian bluegrass and string band instruments. University School’s JAM program was the first in Tennessee and serves students in grades 4-12.

