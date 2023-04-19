University School will be hosting “Pickin’ in the School-yard,” a fun filled fundraiser for their Junior Appalachian Musicians program, on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The JAM program offers students exposure to bluegrass and country music through small group instruction and community band performances.
Who: Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) Incorporated is a music education program with affiliate programs across Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina with two programs in East Tennessee. At University School, students in the JAM program meet for after school small group instruction in traditional Appalachian bluegrass and string band instruments. University School’s JAM program was the first in Tennessee and serves students in grades 4-12.
What: The fundraiser at University School will work to raise money to go toward purchasing new instruments for the program, bringing in guest musicians who can work with the students and general administrative costs. The event will feature musical performances by local JAM programs and students from the ETSU Old Time, Bluegrass and Roots department, as well as food trucks and other vendors. Suggested admission for the event is $3, but attendees are encouraged to donate as much as they would like.
When: “Pickin’ in the Schoolyard” will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: The event will be held on the lawn in front of University School if weather allows. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved into the school building.
Why: According to Kim Allison, the director of JAM of Upper East Tennessee, the program is a great way to expose students to not just the culture of Appalachian music, but the community that is built around it. She said that oftentimes, the program’s teachers are students or alumni of ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old Time and Roots program, so it is a unique opportunity.
The event will feature performances by students in the JAM program ranging from beginners to experienced players.
“(The students) have worked all year since August,” Allison said, “and so they’ve met weekly since then whenever school has been in session… They’ve been practicing and learning all year, and so now is their opportunity to show what they’ve learned regardless of their experience level.”