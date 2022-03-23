One of the early flowering plants of spring will be showcased in a series of walks hosted by the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department.
Winged Deer Park contains the largest collection of bluebell flowers in Northeast Tennessee and they only bloom for a very short time.
The bluebells will be the centerpiece of five, slow-paced strolls around the park’s “back forty,” where participants will also enjoy other park features.
The strolls will be offered on the following dates and times:
• April 1 from 10 to 11:15 a.m.;
• April 4 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and 1 to 2:15 p.m.;
• April 5 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and;
• April 6, from 10 to 11:15 a.m.
The hikes are free and no registration is necessary. All ages are welcome. Participants will meet at the Winged Deer Park disc golf parking lot (off Carroll Creek Road).
Call 283-5821 for more information.