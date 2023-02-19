The Johnson City School Orchestra Guild is seeking sponsors for their upcoming event, “Electrify Your Symphony,” featuring Mark Wood of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Electrify Your Symphony (EYS) is a music education event that “fires up students, teachers, and local communities by injecting a high voltage dose of energy and much-needed funding into a school’s music education program.”

