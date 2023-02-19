The Johnson City School Orchestra Guild is seeking sponsors for their upcoming event, “Electrify Your Symphony,” featuring Mark Wood of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Electrify Your Symphony (EYS) is a music education event that “fires up students, teachers, and local communities by injecting a high voltage dose of energy and much-needed funding into a school’s music education program.”
This concert experience helps to boost student self-esteem and confidence in musical ability while also increasing school, family and community engagement in school orchestra programs. During this event students are able to perform alongside EYS Founder and President, Mark Wood, who is perhaps best known for his work with the multi-platinum Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
With this ‘electrifying’ event, Wood is able to share his expertise and “introduce students to a whole new world of expressing themselves as musicians, and gives them a life-changing experience they will never forget.”
JC Schools Orchestras is made up of almost 300 6th-12th grade students from Indian Trail Middle School, Liberty Bell Middle School, and Science Hill High School under the direction of Mrs. Susan Sterling Lambert and assisted by Ms. Christin Belt. Most sixth grade students who join the orchestra continue growing with the program all the way to graduation.
The Johnson City Schools Orchestra Guild is in need of community sponsors to make this event possible for students. There are four different sponsorship levels which make it possible for individuals and organizations to choose their level of contribution. The Guild is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that works to provide financial assistance for the Orchestra program’s activities and projects in addition to promoting these events. Donations made to the Guild may be tax deductible.
The EYS concert will be open to the community and will take place on March 25, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City. For more information on sponsorship or to purchase tickets for the event, visit https://johnsoncityschoolsorchestra.com/eys2023.