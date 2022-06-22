The Johnson City Public Library hosts Spanish at Your Library, a casual conversation space for Spanish speakers of all experience levels.
In 2016, Callie Longo moved to Johnson City with her husband and was disappointed to find that there weren’t many opportunities for her to practice speaking Spanish. Longo, who graduated college with a degree in Spanish after studying abroad in Spain, decided to start her very own Spanish conversation group at the local library.
That group is still going strong today and its members include Spanish speakers of all levels, from native speakers to professors, experienced students to beginners, and everyone in between.
According to Longo, “The goal is just to give people the opportunity to practice.”
After working so hard to learn a second language, Longo said that she really didn’t want to lose such a valuable skill due to not having an opportunity to practice. With this group, Spanish speakers such as Longo are able to benefit from interaction with experts who can help them correct any mistakes they may make, beginners who they can guide and impart knowledge to, and native speakers who can teach them new words and expressions.
“I love speaking the (Spanish) language because I think you can connect with people in a way that you can’t when you’re just translating between languages,” said Longo.
The Spanish conversation group is not a structured class, and discussion doesn’t follow any set topic. Longo said that often new attendees will sit down and introduce themselves and casual conversation will spark about the group’s careers, weekend plans, jobs and more.
Longo said that groups like this are beneficial because they offer safe and relaxed spaces for community members to interact and learn from each other. Hosting the group in the library allows for members to meet without any ulterior expectations or pressures.
While participation is encouraged no matter the person’s skill level, attendees are welcome to simply sit and listen if they aren’t yet confident in their speaking skills. For those who have never learned the language or may need a Spanish refresher course, the library offers access to Transparent Language through the Tennessee Electronic Library.
Learning multiple languages can be an enriching experience that helps people connect with others in the community who have different backgrounds and experiences. Longo said that she hopes to see other conversation groups start up so that this opportunity for learning and connection can continue to expand.
This Spanish conversation group meets on the second floor of the library on Thursday nights at 6 p.m.
For more information, reach out to the public library’s Adult Services Desk at (423) 434-4454 or visit www.jcpl.org/adults.