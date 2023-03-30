featured Johnson City Farmers Market is opening for the season From staff reports Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter Author facebook Author email Mar 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +2 Contributed Bill Archer, Johnson City, picking out cucumbers and bell peppers from a vendor at a past Johnson City Farmers Market. By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com A vendor from Elizabethton selling canned goods at the Johnson City Farmers Market. By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Johnson City Farmers Market is opening for the 2023 season.The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Pavilion at Founders Park in downtown Johnson City at 105 W. Main Street. In addition to fruits and vegetables, shoppers will find vendors selling a variety of items, including eggs, candies, jams and jellies, baked goods, flowers. homemade soap and craft items.The market will be open Saturdays through October. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmers Market Canned Goods The Economy Food Trade Agriculture Crafts Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting. Author facebook Author email Follow Robert Houk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you