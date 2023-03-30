The Johnson City Farmers Market is opening for the 2023 season.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Pavilion at Founders Park in downtown Johnson City at 105 W. Main Street.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

