The Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities hosted the Rainbow Festival in downtown Johnson City on Saturday in honor of Pride Month. Organizers hope that this festival will become an annual tradition for Johnson City.
The Founders park pavilion was filled with community members, vendors, food trucks and more as the city came together to celebrate unity and diversity.
According to a previous interview with Johnson City Press reporter Robert Houk, "John Baker, the president and co-founder of the Pride Community Center, said the event will serve as a fundraiser for the center and its various outreach programs and projects for the LGBTQ community."
More information on the organization, its work and future events can be found at www.pridetricities.com.