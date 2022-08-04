Cheryl Storey

Cheryl Storey celebrates her win in the Washington County clerk's race with her husband, Wes, at the Carnegie Hotel on Thursday.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

Republican incumbent Joe Grandy defeated independent challenger James Reeves by a 141-vote margin to win a second term as Washington County mayor on Thursday.

Unofficial results show Grandy with 5,452 votes compared to 5,311 recorded for Reeves.

