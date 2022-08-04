Republican incumbent Joe Grandy defeated independent challenger James Reeves by a 141-vote margin to win a second term as Washington County mayor on Thursday.
Unofficial results show Grandy with 5,452 votes compared to 5,311 recorded for Reeves.
The two faced off for the job in 2018 when Grandy defeated Reeves by 643 votes. In May, Grandy collected 484 more votes than Washington County Commissioner Robert H. “Robbie” Tester to win the GOP primary for mayor.
Thursday’s tally will not become official until the Washington County Election Commission certifies the final vote.
Grandy reported campaign spending of $26,684 for the period that is covered in his July 11 campaign disclosure statement. The incumbent reported campaign donations totaling $68,365 during the same time.
Meanwhile, Reeves reported spending $4,222, while collecting $16,565 in contributions during the latest disclosure period.
In other races on Washington County’s ballot, uncontested Republican nominees cruised easily to reelection on Thursday.
That included Sheriff Keith Sexton, who collected 8,766 votes to win his first full term in office. Cheryl Storey received 8,733 votes to succeed Kathy Storey, who is retiring after serving three terms as Washington County clerk.
Incumbent Rick Storey was reelected trustee with 8,369 unofficial votes and incumbent Circuit Court Brenda Downes was returned to office with 8,018 votes.
Teresa H. Bowman was reelected to a second term as Washington County’s register of deeds with 8,420 votes.
Thursday’s polling also included two uncontested races for the Washington County Board of Education. In District 1, three Republicans were elected to the school board.
They are incumbents Annette Buchanan (with 1,901 votes) and Keith Ervin (with 1,885 votes) and newcomer Vince Walters (with 1,908 votes).
The District 3 race saw Republicans David Hammond (with 1,939 votes) and Gregg Huddlestone (with 1,864 votes) and incumbent independent candidate Chad Fleenor (with 1,908 votes) fill those seats.
