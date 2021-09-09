The Holston Baptist Association’s Missions Conference and Fair is slated for later this month with numerous featured speakers and a wide variety of exhibits on missions work.
Featured speakers will include Russ Meehan, from Wycliffe Bible Translators; Guy Fredrick, from Bay Lakes Baptist Association in Sheboygan, Wisconsin; Nate Vedoya, a church planter from Edmonton, Alberta; and Rusty Ford, a missionary in Spain.
The conference will be at Heritage Baptist Church, 152 John Exum Parkway in Johnson City from 3-8 p.m. on Sept. 19. The event will end with dinner and access to the missions fair.
The Holston Baptist Association has churches in four area counties: Sullivan, Washington, Greene, and Unicoi.
All of 94 HBA churches (leadership and members) have been invited to the event. Churches outside the association are invited to attend as well.
The goal is to inspire churches to get involved and form partnerships with those serving in different areas, locally and around the world.