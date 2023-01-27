George L. Carter Railroad

One of the railroad models on display at the George L. Carter Railroad Museum on ETSU's campus.

 Photo courtesy of ETSU Marketing and Communications

Local lines will be the focus of this month’s Heritage Day, happening Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum.

“The Lil’ Chicago name once was slang for Johnson City due to the rail traffic that once came through town,” said Geoff Stunkard, the coordinator of the Heritage Day program. “Both the Southern Railway and the Clinchfield had mainlines, small yards and industries they serviced here, while the original Tweetsie, the ET&WNC shortline, was headquartered here as well.”

