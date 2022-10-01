In October, the Hands On! Discovery Center will be continuing some educational programs as well as introducing new and exciting ways for kids to experience science.
The discovery center will continue to offer its Tesla Experience Shows and Paleo Tours every day according to each program’s show/tour schedule. The Discovery Cart will be switching up its offerings, and the discovery center will be offering new programs including the Space Explorers, Fabulous Fabrics and Atomic Glow Putty as well as Owl Pellet Dissections and new Art Studio events.
Tesla Show
Enjoy an electrifying, Guinness record-holding experience that honors Nikola Tesla. Watch as the world’s most powerful, musical, bi-polar Tesla coil turns 240 volts of electricity into 200,000 volts. For your safety, masks are required during Tesla shows. Seating is limited.
Shows are at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission.
Paleo Tours
Learn more on an up-close tour of the Gray Fossil Site, home to an incredible paleontological operation. See what the paleontology staff has been working on in the excavation pits, in the fossil preparation lab and collections room.
Tours are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person with general admission.
Discovery Cart
Stop by the Discovery Cart to explore something new each week. All activities are self-guided, and all cart program components and materials must remain on-site unless otherwise noted. Each cart activity may contain small parts not suitable for children 3 and under. These activities can be found near the front of the Discovery Center and are free with general paid admission.
Oct. 4-7 — Reverse Engineering for National Techies Day
Oct. 11-14 — Micro-fossil picking with sediments from Aurora, North Carolina, for National Fossil Day
Oct. 18-21 — Cubelets Robotic Coding Blocks
Oct. 25-28 — K’nex
Art Studio
This month the art studio is offering craft activities such as cubism drawings inspired by Pablo Picasso, Frida Kahlo inspired Day of the Dead collages, and crayon-resist watercolor leaf paintings. These activities are self-guided with instructions provided and free with general paid admission. These programs will be announced periodically throughout each day.
Space Explorers
Oct. 4-9 is World Space Week, and the Discovery Center is offering ways for kids to learn about what it’s like to blast off into space. Kids can try out the Deep Impact Simulation challenge and even design and build their own model spacecraft. They can then test run a series of fun and exciting tests to make sure that their craft is ready for launch. This program is free with general paid admission. However, parents are cautioned that their kids could be exposed to allergens such as wheat, corn or nuts.
Fabulous Fabrics
From Oct. 11-23, the Discovery Center will be celebrating national Chemistry Week with the program Fabulous Fibers: The Chemistry of Fabrics. In this program, participants will be able to use a microscope to look closely at fabrics and explore absorbency, surface tension and fabric forensics analysis. Program availability will be announced periodically throughout each day, and the program is free with paid general admission.
Atomic Glow Putty
During the week leading up to Halloween, Oct. 25-30, stop by the Discovery Lab and make your own Atomic Glow-in-the-Dark Silly Putty. Learn about the properties of Silly Putty and how things grow, while also making a fun craft to take home and play with. This program will be announced periodically throughout the day and is free with paid admission.
Owl Pellet Dissection- Saturday, Oct. 29
During this event, kids will get to dissect their own owl pellet and learn what kinds of things owls eat. They will also have the opportunity to examine and reconstruct the small skeleton that can be found inside the pellet. Discovery Center staff insist that children be supervised by an adult at all times and caution that this event includes small pieces not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Parents can pre-register for this event for $6 per person, or pay $8 per participant on the day of the event. This cost includes one small owl pellet (which can be kept after dissection) and access to the dissection tools provided by the discovery center. To place a reservation for this event, email reservations@visithandson.org before Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The Hands On! Discovery Center is closed on all Mondays during October. It is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and from 1-5:00 p.m. on Sundays. It is located at 1212 Suncrest Drive in Gray.