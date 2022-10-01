Hands On! and Gray Fossil Site

Hands On! Discovery Center and the ETSU Museum of Natural History

 AMBER BROPHY/Johnson city press

In October, the Hands On! Discovery Center will be continuing some educational programs as well as introducing new and exciting ways for kids to experience science.

The discovery center will continue to offer its Tesla Experience Shows and Paleo Tours every day according to each program’s show/tour schedule. The Discovery Cart will be switching up its offerings, and the discovery center will be offering new programs including the Space Explorers, Fabulous Fabrics and Atomic Glow Putty as well as Owl Pellet Dissections and new Art Studio events.

