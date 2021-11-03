The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion and the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony on Nov. 11.
The 30-minute ceremony will be begin at 9 a.m. at the Doughboy statue in Memorial Park, which located at the intersection of East Main Street and 510 Bert St. across the street from the Municipal and Safety Building.
Bryan Lauzon, the commander of the American Legion post in Johnson City, said the program for the ceremony will include the history of the Arlington National Cemetery and the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
There will also be a ringing of the “Peace Bells.”
Lauzon said all veterans and area residents are encouraged to attend the event.
There will also be a Veterans Day ceremony held at 11 a.m. on the same day at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial, 703 W Main St.
Meanwhile, Lauzon said cost and continued COVID-19 concerns have resulted in the cancellation of the city’s Veterans Day Parade for a second straight year.