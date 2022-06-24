The Gray Fossil Site and Hands On! Discovery Center work together to bring unique opportunities to the Gray area.
There are very few communities that can boast having a bountiful fossil deposit right in their backyard. Gray has that privilege, but many people do not realize what an exciting opportunity it is.
For families looking for fun things to do with their kids over the summer, a day trip to the fossil site and Hands On! offers a great opportunity to learn and have fun as a family.
As soon as guests step into the fossil site and Hands On! Museum, they can see the three-story Paleo-tower, which is painted to look like one of the core samples that have been taken from the site. Here, guests can easily see the different layers of soil and what types of fossils have been found inside those layers.
Hands On! offers guided tours led by their knowledgeable staff who can give visitors in-depth information about the displays and the site as a whole. More adventurous visitors can take the Paleo-tour, which allows visitors to go out onto the dig site to see and potentially speak with paleontologists at work.
The bulk of the information and displays are in the Miocene Exhibit Hall, where guests can see real fossils as well as large fossil replicas that showcase the wide array of flora and fauna that once roamed the Gray area. This exhibit hall also features some fossils that have been found at Gray’s sister site in Saltville, Virginia.
According to David Moscato, science communication specialist for the site, the paleontologists at Gray have “identified about 200 types of ancient plants and animals … and cataloged over 33,000 fossil specimens … and that is just the tiniest portion of the actual deposit.”
The displays offer information both on the process of excavating and preserving fossils and the research that has been done at the Gray site.
One of the most unique and exciting things about the fossil site is that visitors are able to observe the entire paleontological process in one place.
Paleontologists dig right outside the building, and visitors are able to see not only where they are working right now but also the areas where they have found big fossils like the mastodon and rhino. According to Moscato, the whole deposit is approximately five acres in area and around a hundred feet deep.
Once the fossils have been excavated and are in a stable condition, they are either put on display or stored in the collections room. Both the collections room and the lab where the fossils are cleaned are on-site and visible to visitors.
“If you want to see the full process of science — not just the end results of science — but the science in progress, the scientists who do the scientific work, and to learn about the cool scientific information … this is a great place to do it,” Moscato said.
Hands On! exhibits are sprinkled throughout the site and allow guests of all ages to interact with creative physics-based displays. These open-ended activities and experiments help to reinforce the scientific method of generating ideas and testing them to see what works.
Hands On! also facilitates the Tesla Experience featuring a large musical Tesla coil, and the Pollinator Garden where guests can see plants and insects similar to what lived in the area nearly five million years ago.
“A place like this is important because it offers friends and families the opportunity to experience something unique and make new memories together,” Kristine Carter, vice president of marketing and events for the Discovery Center, said.
The Gray Fossil Site and Hands On! Discovery Center has lots of opportunities for community members to come out and be directly involved in the paleontological process. Volunteers who are over the age of 16 can sign up to spend time learning about the process and working directly with the paleontologists to excavate and prepare new fossils for storage and display.
Additionally, the site will be bringing back the Big Dig Program for several Saturdays throughout the summer.
More information on the Gray Fossil Site and Hands On! Discovery Center can be found at www.visithandson.org and www.etmnh.org.