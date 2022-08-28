The George L. Carter Railroad Museum will be sponsoring a train excursion through North Carolina in early October.
According to museum director Dr. Fred Alsop, the George L. Carter Railroad Museum is always looking for ways to connect people and get them interested in the history and love of railroads. This fall, the museum will be sponsoring a train excursion that will allow participants to ride a passenger train from Bryson City to Dillsboro, North Carolina.
“Our mission is education and public outreach,” said Alsop. “Unfortunately, we no longer have trains that we can put you on board in Johnson City, which was a city that was created by the railroads, but we can take you not too far away and do some really interesting rides. So we try to do this two or sometimes three times a year.”
This particular excursion will take place on Oct. 8, and tickets are on sale until Sept. 23.
On the day of the event, guests will take a two-hour bus ride from ETSU’s campus to Bryson City, North Carolina. There, guests will have the opportunity to stop in at the Smoky Mountain Trains Museum which is home to over 7,000 Lionel display items and several working train layouts.
From Bryson City, they will board a passenger train driven by a diesel locomotive for a 17-mile train ride to Dillsboro, N.C. During the ride, guests will be able to enjoy lovely autumn scenery featuring the Tuckasegee river and the area’s beautiful mountains. The train will also pass by remnants from the set of Harrison Ford’s 1993 the Fugitive.
Upon arriving in Dillsboro, guests will have around an hour to look at local artist and tourist shops before riding the train back to Bryson City. After some more exploration and an opportunity to get some dinner, guests will make the return bus trip to ETSU’s campus.
According to Alsop, both towns are very visitor friendly and have a lot to offer.
“They’ve built up a lot of things for people to do that are associated with the railroad and riding the railroad, so they’re gonna find both towns are really railroad and visitor friendly,” he said.
This train excursion will be a great opportunity for people who have always wanted to, but have never had the chance, to ride a train. It is a great opportunity for people of all ages, since it is a very easy trip where all of the logistics have already been taken care of.
“It’s a really nice family adventure,” said Alsop.
“It’ll also be an introduction to our museum if they haven’t been yet,” he added. “We’ll give them information about the museum on the way down (to Bryson City) and information about the model railroad clubs that operate the museum, and invite them not only to come to the museum, but if they are interested in model railroading or railroad history, maybe they would like to join us.”
Due to the limited number of seats on the bus and train, there are only 110 spots available for this train excursion. Tickets for adults will cost $125, tickets for kids from 2-12 will be $105 and children under two years old can attend for free. Ticket proceeds will go toward the maintenance and continuation of the Carter Museum.
All guests will need to sign a waiver of liability in order to attend this event. More event information, waiver forms and tickets can be found on the museum’s website at https://www.etsu.edu/railroad/events.php. Hard copies of all information are also available at the Carter Railroad Museum which is open every Saturday from 10a.m. to 3p.m.