Tuck Tunnel

The George L. Carter Railroad Museum will be sponsoring a train excursion through North Carolina on Oct. 8. Tickets are on sale until Sept. 23.

 From Great Smoky Mountain Railroad’s website

The George L. Carter Railroad Museum will be sponsoring a train excursion through North Carolina in early October.

According to museum director Dr. Fred Alsop, the George L. Carter Railroad Museum is always looking for ways to connect people and get them interested in the history and love of railroads. This fall, the museum will be sponsoring a train excursion that will allow participants to ride a passenger train from Bryson City to Dillsboro, North Carolina.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video