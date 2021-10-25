The four-time Grrammy Award-winning pair For King and Country will bring their contemporary Christian pop hits to the stage at Freedom Hall Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Australian-born brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, who have both become American citizens, made their 2012 debut with the release of their album “Crave,” which saw them win New Artist of the Year at the 2013 Dove Awards.
After moving to Nashville in 1991, the brothers grew up in the music industry as their father was a music promoter and their sister, Rebecca St. James, became a successful Christian artist. Their personal love for music blossomed after working as part of Rebecca’s road crew during their teen years.
“We learned the craft of music and fell in love with it on the road with Rebecca,” Joel says on the band’s website. “In some ways, For King and Country is a legacy band of Rebecca’s.”
The duo found their own place in music, however, when they shot to fame after the release of their second album “Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong.,” which hit No. 1 on iTunes and was certified gold. This album won them two Grammys and four Dove Awards, and the band performed a 60-date international arena tour.
“I never really thought too much about it, it was always just kind of we’re gonna put one foot in front of the other,” Luke said of their rise to fame. “If you’re trying to be the biggest, you probably won’t. If you’re trying to write a hit, you’ll probably never write one. It’s gotta start with the soul, its gotta start from the heart and wherever that takes you that’s where it takes you.”
Since their rise to fame, the brothers have garnered seven No. 1 hits, 10 Top 10 hits, six Grammy nominations, five Billboard Music Award nominations, an American Music Award nomination, collaborations with other notable artists such as Dolly Parton, a sold-out world tour and much more.
The upcoming Johnson City concert is part of their 2021 fall Relate tour.
“This time around, the best thing on tour is being able to see people’s faces again. It’s good to see people connect with these songs,” Luke said.
The pair said they hope the show will be a memorable night and like nothing the audience has seen before.
“If you were to take five players from a basketball team that didn’t make the cut but had the energy and desire to hop around and do all that type of stuff and then you make them musicians, you’ve got something like For King and Country,” Luke said. “We wanna bring a lot of energy and have a lot of fun. We wanna be wildly entertaining so that people will listen.”
Fans can expect to hear mostly their older, well-known collection of songs along with a few newer ones.
“It would be a pretty boring show if we just played all the songs that were the newest ones,” Luke said. “At the end of the day what makes a show nice is that people build a relationship with these songs.”
For King and Country will perform at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $75 and can be purchased at https://www.forkingandcountry.com/pages/tour.