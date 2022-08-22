featured Event to promote education and participation among local voters From staff reports Johnson City Press Aug 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee will hold a community outreach event on Wednesday at Watauga Brewing Company, 142 W Market St., Johnson City.The get-together will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.Light refreshments will be provided. No reservation is required.League leaders will be on hand for “brews and news, beers and cheers” and to educate the community about the group’s work to protect and expand voting rights.Attendees will hear information and updates on the league’s plans for voter registration, voter education and voter turnout during this election season.The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee welcomes members and guests from Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington, and Unicoi Counties.For more information about this meeting or about the league, please contact the organization at lwv.netn@gmail.com.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Refreshment League Of Women Voters Of Northeast Tennessee Politics League Voter Johnson City Get-together Update Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you