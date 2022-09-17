On Tuesday, ETSU will be welcoming world-renowned Black poet Nikki Giovanni to Ball Hall, where she will be reading selections of her work, hosting a Q&A session, and signing books.
Giovanni is known across the world, both in academic and public spheres, for her poetry which often centers on race, gender, sexuality and the Black experience in America. On Tuesday she will be reading selected pieces of her poetry as a part of the “Y’all Don’t Hear Me: the Black Appalachia” and Black American Studies Program’s Black American Writers series.
“We’re really privileged to have her on campus next week,” said Dr. Daryl Carter, the director of the Black American Studies Program. “(Attendees) are going to learn from somebody who’s rather local — she’s from Knoxville — and who has experienced much of the cultural, social, gender and racial changes over the period of the past 60 years.”
Carter described Giovanni as a “luminary in the field” of poetry and activism. After going viral for her remarks on the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007, becoming a New York Times bestselling author and receiving numerous awards, her voice is one which has become widely recognized and acclaimed.
As a black woman born in the Appalachian region during the mid-20th century, Giovanni has seen a great deal, and has much to share when it comes to what Carter called “the basic humanity of all of us.” She attended Fisk University which is recognized as a Historically Black College/University, and was a part of the Black Power movement and the Black Arts movement of the 1960s.
“She’s a highly sought- after person in these spaces because she does have such ability as a writer and speaker to engage in some of the most timely issues confronting us,” said Carter.
“This is not just for the university, but for the community and the region. These issues are timely and extremely important. We’re engaged as a nation with debates over all these issues and it’s important that we hear voices that articulate things we’re not familiar with and that we hear from people who engage us in ways that make us a little uncomfortable.”
Giovanni’s poetry reading event is free and open to the public. According to Carter, it will be an event that is “constructive, positive and illuminating.”
The event will take place at 6 p.m. in Ball Hall’s auditorium on Sept. 20. Some of Giovanni’s works will also be available for purchase during the event.