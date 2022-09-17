Nikki Giovanni

On Tuesday, ETSU will be welcoming world-renowned Black poet Nikki Giovanni to Ball Hall, where she will be reading selections of her work, hosting a Q&A session, and signing books.

Giovanni is known across the world, both in academic and public spheres, for her poetry which often centers on race, gender, sexuality and the Black experience in America. On Tuesday she will be reading selected pieces of her poetry as a part of the “Y’all Don’t Hear Me: the Black Appalachia” and Black American Studies Program’s Black American Writers series.

