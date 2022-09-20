ETSU Logo

East Tennessee State University’s Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement has announced its inaugural event ETSU Together, an interdepartmental program celebrating International Day of Peace, which will be observed Wednesday, Sept. 21.

As a part of the event, organizers have coordinated an aerial drone show in which over 100 music-synchronized drones will light up ETSU’s campus with a never-before-seen performance curated specifically for ETSU Together.

