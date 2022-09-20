East Tennessee State University’s Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement has announced its inaugural event ETSU Together, an interdepartmental program celebrating International Day of Peace, which will be observed Wednesday, Sept. 21.
As a part of the event, organizers have coordinated an aerial drone show in which over 100 music-synchronized drones will light up ETSU’s campus with a never-before-seen performance curated specifically for ETSU Together.
Festivities for ETSU Together begin at 7 p.m., and will engage students, faculty and staff in interactive activities and the opportunity to have their message of unity and peace included in a permanent art installation on campus.
The formal program, including live music and the display of lights in the night sky, will begin at 8 p.m. and is open to the community. Community members are advised to congregate at University Commons for the best view of the show. There is no cost to attend.
Parking for the event is free, and visitors are invited to park in any available student or faculty space on campus. Parking lots closest to University Commons include lots 16, 15a and 15b along J.L. Seehorn Jr. Road. For further parking instruction, visitors can view a map of ETSU’s campus by visiting etsu.edu/ehome/maps and selecting “Main Campus Map.”
The drone performance will be produced by Pixis Drones, a company “specialized in creating unique and branded stories in the sky.” Pixis Drones is recognized internationally for its performance at the 2022 NBA Draft in New York City, and the NASCAR Cup Series motor race Ally 400 that took place in Nashville in June.
For more information about ETSU Together, contact Joy Fulkerson at fulkersj@etsu.edu or call (423) 439-6633.