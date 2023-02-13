“What to do About Misinformation?” is the topic of a “Leading Voices in Public Health” Lecture Series sponsored by the East Tennessee State University College of Public Health on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Grand Soldiers Ballroom of the Carnegie Hotel.
Dr. David Harker will lead this free public talk, which is also the sixth “Justice, Health and Humanities” lecture co-sponsored with the Department of Philosophy and Humanities in the ETSU College of Arts and Sciences. The talk will begin at 6 p.m. following a reception at 5:30.
Harker is a professor and chair of the Department of Philosophy and Humanities, where he teaches courses in philosophy of science, logic, metaphysics and epistemology.
Harker is known internationally for his scholarship in the philosophy of science. He is the author of “Creating Scientific Controversies: Uncertainty and Bias in Science and Society,” published by Cambridge University Press, and his research has been published in some of the world’s top philosophy journals. He received ETSU’s Distinguished Faculty Award for Research in 2017.
“This discussion on ‘misinformation’ is extremely timely, as we are seeing its effects in many social arenas, ranging from the media to political dialogues, to health care, and elsewhere,” said Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the College of Public Health.
The lecture will not be livestreamed, but will be available for later viewing on the College of Public Health Speaker Series website, etsu.edu/cph/speakersseries.php.
For more information, call the College of Public Health at (423) 439-4243 or email storkj@etsu.edu.
For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at (423) 439-8346.