“What to do About Misinformation?” is the topic of a “Leading Voices in Public Health” Lecture Series sponsored by the East Tennessee State University College of Public Health on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Grand Soldiers Ballroom of the Carnegie Hotel.

Dr. David Harker will lead this free public talk, which is also the sixth “Justice, Health and Humanities” lecture co-sponsored with the Department of Philosophy and Humanities in the ETSU College of Arts and Sciences. The talk will begin at 6 p.m. following a reception at 5:30.

