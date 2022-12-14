ETSU Logo

The great railroads from yesterday will return to life in model form at the free-admission George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building of East Tennessee State University with this year’s final Heritage Day.

This “Fallen Flags” Heritage Day event will be on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

