East Tennessee State University’s Alliance for Continued Learning (ACL) will offer a wide range of classes and activities during its spring session that begins Tuesday, March 21.
Sessions are every Tuesday and Thursday through April 27 from 10 a.m.-noon in the upstairs meeting room at Food City, 940 N. State of Franklin Road.
To give new members an opportunity to become acquainted with the group, the ACL will welcome all participants to the opening session on March 21. Dr. Sharon McGee, dean of ETSU’s College of Graduate and Continuing Studies, will address the group, and entertainment will be provided by Jonesborough Repertory Theater.
Among this spring’s topics and speakers are:
• Bitcoin and cryptocurrency by entrepreneur John Cannon;
• Changes in Johnson City by longtime city Public Works Director Phil Pindzola;
• A personal account of experiences in Korea in 1967 and today by veteran and publisher Bill Derby;
• Planning for the health of Washington County citizens by Dr. Jodi Jones, Washington County commissioner and director of ETSU’s Institute for Integrated Behavioral Health;
• An overview of the work of Appalachian musician Dr. Mildred Katherine Ellis by Dr. Jeremy Smith of ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia;
• A different perspective of Appalachian history through tobacco harvests by ETSU historian Dr. Tom Lee;
• Rocky Fork preservation by outdoor photographer and author David Ramsey;
• And understanding the critical issue of domestic violence by Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, ETSU provost and senior vice president for Academics.
Sponsored by the ETSU Office of Professional Development, the ACL is “member-powered, member-driven and member-governed.” Participants decide the study groups, forums, classes and other activities to be held; identify leaders for sessions; and elect officers. No educational prerequisites, examinations or grades are involved.
Interested parties are still able to register for any or all sessions for $50.
For more information or registration, call the ETSU Office of Professional Development at (423) 439-8084 or visit the department’s lifelong learning page at https://bit.ly/42ctJKx.
For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at (423) 439-8346.