ETSU Logo

East Tennessee State University’s Alliance for Continued Learning (ACL) will offer a wide range of classes and activities during its spring session that begins Tuesday, March 21.

Sessions are every Tuesday and Thursday through April 27 from 10 a.m.-noon in the upstairs meeting room at Food City, 940 N. State of Franklin Road.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you