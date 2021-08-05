When East Tennessee State University Police Chief Cesar Gracia was hired last year, he took notice of the exemplary work officers within the department were doing, including extra duties without extra pay and solving difficult crimes.
On Thursday, four officers received public recognition for their work with the department’s first Distinguished Service Award and Medal of Merit.
Chief Deputy Mark Tipton said the award will be presented annually to “an individual or organization who has made an exceptional and lasting contribution to the law enforcement profession on the ETSU campus. The award recipient(s) has exemplified remarkable achievements in innovative community policing strategies, criminal investigations, and field operations.”
Gracia commended his officers for their hard work and dedication to the university.
“The officers said there had never been anything like this … it’s important for them to know they are valued as employees,” he said.
The officers honored were:
Operations Lt. Mason Bowen:
• U.S. Marine Corps veteran with two tours of duty for Operation Iraqi Freedom and a tour during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.
• Became an active member of law enforcement in 2014, and joined the ETSU Department of Public Safety in July 2019.
“During his tenure at ETSU, Lt. Bowen has solved numerous high-profile crimes that occurred on campus including: a theft over $100,000.00, several cybercrimes, and has spearheaded the accreditation process through TLEA which consist of creating, updating and maintaining our general orders,” Tipton said.
Sgt. Jason Rounds:
• Began his career as a dispatcher in Massachusetts.
• Moved to Tennessee and joined the Jonesborough Police Department as a dispatcher, officer, and patrol sergeant.
• Joined the ETSU Department of Public Safety in November 2019.
“During his tenure at ETSU, Sgt. Rounds has dedicated his time and knowledge not only to his job duties but to assist other officers in mentorship and training. In January 2021, he was requested and agreed to lead a platoon without additional compensation. He has worked diligently to improve himself and those around him through his leadership and selfless dedication to the department,” Tipton said.
Community Service Officer Bill Mitchell:
• U.S. Army veteran and a tour of duty during Operation Desert Storm.
• After his military career was completed, CSO Mitchell became an active member of law enforcement in 1992, serving with the El Paso Police Department, Johnson City Police Department and has been employed by the ETSU Department of Public Safety since November 2012.
“During his tenure at ETSU, CSO Mitchell has served in several roles, the latest as Community Service Officer/ K9 Handler to Pepper. Pepper is certified as a therapy dog. CSO Mitchell and Pepper have proven to be an invaluable asset to public safety as well as the entire university. They have specifically worked with pediatrics to assist children in stressful situations,” Tipton said.
Administration Lt. Jennifer Mayberry:
• Mayberry has been an officer for 24 years, and began her law enforcement career as a reserve officer with the Jonesborough Police Department as a lieutenant.
• She worked for the Carter County Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer for Carter County for more than a year.
• She resigned this position to work for the Elizabethton Police Department. Lt. Mayberry served in many roles in Elizabethton and resigned as a corporal over the traffic division.
• At ETSU, she is currently assigned as the administrative lieutenant and is responsible for the communications division, school resource officer division, TIBRS reporting, GHSO liaison, general departmental Instructor, POST reporting, and the RMS reporting system.
• She is an FTO and certified as an instructor in firearms, police cyclist training, radar and lidar, active shooter response, hemorrhage control, EVOC, TASER, OC Aerosol, MEB and MDTS.
“Her prior experience includes Investigations, accident reconstruction as a member of the Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, Special Weapons and Tactics team member, community policing in subsidized housing, a full time bicycle officer, grant writer, accreditation manager, and operations lieutenant. Lt. Mayberry has excelled in Clery Compliance and TIBRS; she has demonstrated complete dedication to the ETSU Department of Public Safety,” Tipton said.