Podcasting is one of the fastest-growing formats for creating and consuming news, opinion and entertainment, and East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and Department of Media and Communication are teaming up to help aspiring podcasters learn the tools and tricks of the trade.

A three-night workshop, “Podcasting for Everyone,” will be held on Fridays, Feb. 24 and March 3 and 10, from 6-8 p.m. in room 103 of Warf-Pickel Hall on the ETSU campus.

