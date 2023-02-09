Podcasting is one of the fastest-growing formats for creating and consuming news, opinion and entertainment, and East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and Department of Media and Communication are teaming up to help aspiring podcasters learn the tools and tricks of the trade.
A three-night workshop, “Podcasting for Everyone,” will be held on Fridays, Feb. 24 and March 3 and 10, from 6-8 p.m. in room 103 of Warf-Pickel Hall on the ETSU campus.
This course will cover each step of the podcast creation process, from idea generation to production and distribution. Participants will use the knowledge, skills and hands-on experience obtained in the workshop to produce their own mini-podcast episode, with time in a professional recording studio. Those successfully completing the course will receive a podcasting certificate from the Office of Professional Development.
Stacy Whitaker, director of engineering in the Department of Media and Communication, will be the instructor of the course. Whitaker is a broadcast engineer with 25 years of professional experience in communication, television, film and radio. The workshop will also include guest speaker Keith Brake, director of broadcasting for the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and co-host of the “Jay & Keith Show” podcast.
The registration fee for the workshop is $150 per person. For registration or more information, call the Office of Professional Development at (800) 222-3878 or visit etsu.edu/graduate-continue-education/professionaldevelopment/ and click on the “Registration” menu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.