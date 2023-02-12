Free tax preparation

MGN Online graphic/Johnson City Press

A group of East Tennessee State University business student volunteers, under the guidance of accountancy faculty member Dr. Michelle Freeman, will offer free tax preparation assistance again this year through the Internal Revenue Service Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program.

ETSU is an approved VITA location, and with financial support from Eastman Credit Union, student volunteers will assist taxpayers whose total household income was $60,000 or less during tax year 2022. Tax preparation services will be offered on the following Saturdays: Feb. 18, Feb. 25, and March 4 from 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m. at Sam Wilson Hall, room 130, on ETSU’s main campus.

