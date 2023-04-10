ETSU Health invites those interested in joining the health care workforce and those already experienced in the field to a job fair Monday, April 24.
The fair will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at ETSU Health, 325 N. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City.
ETSU Health is looking for the best possible candidates to fill positions including: licensed practical nurse (LPN), phlebotomist, certified medical assistant, certified coders, director of coding and compliance, medical laboratory technician, reception and front office staff, patient support and phone room staff, and custodian.
“Our job fair will be a great opportunity for candidates to learn more about all ETSU Health has to offer, from competitive compensation to comprehensive benefits,” said Johnna Laws, associate director of clinical operations. “Our benefit packages really set us apart. Employees enjoy 18 days paid time off, 10.5 paid holidays each year, and a paid retirement program with an employer match.”
With 30 clinical sites and more than 250 health care providers, ETSU Health is on the front lines of efforts to improve the health of Northeast Tennessee by offering leading-edge health care in dozens of specialties.
Administrators with 12 ETSU Health clinics will conduct interviews with candidates and are prepared to hire qualified candidates during the job fair event. Positions are available for clinics in Johnson City, Kingsport and Elizabethton, and candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes.