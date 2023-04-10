ETSU Health Clinic
Photo courtesy of ETSU Health

ETSU Health invites those interested in joining the health care workforce and those already experienced in the field to a job fair Monday, April 24.

The fair will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at ETSU Health, 325 N. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City.

