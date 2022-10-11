Jason Davis

 Ron Campbell/ETSU

East Tennessee State University College of Arts and Sciences Basler Chair Jason Davis will present a performance of environmental music on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Center for the Arts.

Davis is a composer, bassist and director of the Climate Stories Project, an educational and artistic forum for sharing personal stories about climate change.

