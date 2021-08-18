Tonight is the deadline to buy tickets for Saturday’s St. Mary’s School Farm to Table Dinner.
The event will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. at the school, located at 2211 E. Lakeview Drive in Johnson City. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased until 8 p.m.
The dinner is normally held in Jonesborough, but was unable to be held there this year. Through the efforts of Phillip Cox, a St. Mary’s parent, the event was relocated to the campus of St. Mary’s parish and school.
The event will be a formal dining experience featuring a five-course meal created with ingredients exclusively sourced from within 100 miles of Jonesborough.
All proceeds from the dinner will be donated to St. Mary’s School.