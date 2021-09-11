The 31st Annual Tree Streets Yard Sale and Fundraiser drew a large crowd Saturday to the South Johnson City neighborhood.
Residents from throughout the region flocked to the yard sale looking for bargains.
The area of the yard sale, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, encompasses a 35-block neighborhood known as the “Tree Streets” that is bounded by University Parkway, West Walnut Street and South Roan Street in south Johnson City.
More than 150 sellers participated in what has become an important annual fundraising opportunity for local churches, charities and student groups.
Some of those non-profit groups have included the Philanthropic Educational Organization, St. Mary’s Youth Group, Compassionate Friends of Tennessee Valley, HIV Network, Unicoi Animal Shelter, Psychology Graduate Students and Faith Miracle Sanctuary Christian Worship.
The Southside Neighborhood Organization helped to organize the annual event.