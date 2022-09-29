Following decisions by several area high schools to change the dates of their scheduled homecoming football games and community members voicing their concerns about David Crockett High School’s homecoming game being played despite the possibility of bad weather on Friday, Principal Ashley Keys sent out the following message:
The administration at David Crockett High School has received a few inquiries regarding the scheduled football game for Friday night in regards to forecasted inclement weather.
In response to these questions, it’s important to note that there are many factors that must be considered when moving a football game, especially a homecoming football game:
Since it is homecoming, DCHS has at least three class reunions (1973, 1977, 1982) planning to attend this game. Class reunions require a lot of planning by those former class officers and that planning begins a year in advance. Many of our alumni have made lodging accommodations and travel arrangements including airfare to attend Friday’s game as well as any weekend plans associated with the class reunion.
In addition to that, the homecoming court is prepared for Friday’s festivities including booking make-up/hair appointments, photographers for before game pictures, etc.
The installation of our new lighting for the stadium must also be considered: the installation crew is finalizing the lighting with our first walk-through of the lights scheduled for Wednesday night. If there is something that needs adjusting, the crew will need the additional day to make those adjustments.
Even though we must consider all of those factors, student safety must come first. As of now, the administration is closely monitoring the forecast. There is always a possibility for rain or storms at any outdoor event. Currently, the forecast states that there will be rain, possibly heavy rain, that may reach one inch.
There isn’t a timeline as of yet predicting when this rainfall will occur other than sometime Friday night. Friday afternoon’s forecast states that there is a chance for occasional showers. With this information, DCHS plans to follow the original schedule for Friday evening. If additional information becomes available that precipitates a schedule change, DCHS will send out notice as soon as possible.