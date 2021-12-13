One was an aunt, another a father.
There was a grandfather, mother, brother, sister and child — all victims of violent crimes — who were remembered Monday evening at an annual service to ensure their names are not forgotten.
Those names were on ornaments families placed on a wreath in their loved ones’ memory. Some of the ornaments had the names Connie, Robin, Chris, Allen, Amy, Dollie and Ethan, while others only had photos, including one of an older man holding up a fish and a photo of a young man on an angel wing ornament.
The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office and HOPE for Victims, a nonprofit organization that supports the families of homicide victims, coordinates the event each year.
The acronym HOPE stands for Help Others, Persevere, Encourage. The group was spearheaded by Joan Berry, whose daughter was killed in her Knoxville apartment while wrapping Christmas presents for kids in 2004. Joan Berry and a Carter County woman, Laverne Craig, are just two who have helped lead the charge to get lawmakers to get tougher on crime.
Craig’s mother, Dollie Gouge, was killed by Craig’s former husband. Her brother, Ethan Gouge, was killed by a drunken driver.
Craig said she is driven to keep working to protect victims.
“When you become a victim of crime, you need to have an outlet to say your person did not die in vain,” Craig said. “We help other victims of crime by supporting them and advocating for laws to be changed,” to support crime victims, she said.
Star Bradley placed an ornament for her aunt, Connie Bradley, who died in a murder-suicide in Johnson City in 2019.
“We want her memory to live on forever. Especially in the holiday season, it’s important for others to know and for them to honor victims,” she said.
Her aunt’s death is what drew Bradley back to Johnson City from Chattanooga to become the Family Justice Center director. That agency helps crime victims receive services in one location to help ease the burden of dealing with being a victim.
Rachel Schroder, victim witness coordinator for the District Attorney General’s Office in Washington County, said she sent out 135 invitations to families of violent crime victims in the four-county district, inviting them to attend Monday’s service.
Only 22 ornaments were spread across the two wreaths, but that doesn’t mean those other victims aren’t remembered.
Lois Shults-Davis, a local attorney, spoke at the event about the importance of victims being remembered and their families being supported.
“Your presence here tonight indicates a history of loss, a type of loss that probably could have been entirely avoided if the law of this land had been followed fully,” Shults-Davis said.
“You are members of a select club that no one seeks to join, but having been forced by circumstances you could not control, to suffer as you have, is something that will not change.
“However, the ability to remember, to say those precious names … are part of a pathway to help. The fact that you are here indicates you are seeking something better, and we all pray for your strength and your healing.”