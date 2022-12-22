bridge work 1.jpg

TDOT is halting all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic flow across the state. No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at 6 a.m. Dec. 23 through 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press FILE

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation say road construction shouldn’t delay travelers during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

