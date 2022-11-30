Coalition for Kids, a local after-school nonprofit, is in urgent need of community donations to help fund its upcoming Shopping for Others holiday event.
C4K is a name that many folks in the community recognize due to its outreach and care for students in Johnson City. The year the agency has expanded into Washington County and Bristol and is asking for community help in funding Shopping for Others.
With the expansion, C4K is serving 16 schools in the region. Many of the families it serves come from economically disadvantaged areas, which can often make Christmas a financially difficult time. Earlier this year C4K sent out forms for families to fill out if they needed help providing Christmas gifts for their kids, and they have been overwhelmed by the responses.
This year, C4K will be working to bring Christmas cheer to approximately 257 children in the region. According to Executive Director Randy Hensley, this is over 100 more kids than the organization shopped for last year, and it will cost roughly $35,000 to provide gifts for everyone. With the increase in need, C4K is reaching out to the community to ask for donations.
Hensley said Northeast Tennessee has a “heritage of caring for one another,” and he hopes the community will come together to help deliver Christmas to these children.
Shopping for Others event is unique from programs like Angel Tree and Shop With a Cop. With this event, C4K staff take parents on a shopping trip to Walmart where they are able to spend $125 on gifts for their child. Hensley said parents often use this money to buy their child new clothes, shoes and necessities as well as a couple of fun gifts like toys.
After the shopping trip, the gifts are stored at C4K’s facility, wrapped by staff and volunteers and then delivered to the families in time for Christmas Day. Additionally, while the adults are away shopping, Santa Claus will be stopping by C4K to visit and take pictures with the kids.
This approach to helping families with the holidays helps ensure the child is receiving gifts that have been handpicked for them by a family member and they are sure to enjoy. Hensley said these shopping trips also bring some dignity to the parents and makes it easier for them to ask for help during this season.
“This isn’t to say anything against how other organizations do it … but there’s a sense of pride and self-respect that a parent has walking through the store picking out their own stuff for their kid,” he said. “They’re able to feel like they’re not simply a cause where somebody just hands them what somebody else purchased.”
While $125 is what the organization spends on each child, Hensley said that whatever anyone has on their hearts to donate is greatly appreciated. Whether it’s $5 or $50, every little bit helps toward making Christmas special for the kids.
Speaking to the region’s reputation for care andgenerosity toward one another, Hensley said, “Keep doing what you’re doing and we will accomplish our goal because this community is known for giving.”
While Shopping for Others will take place next week, C4K will accept donations toward the cause until Dec. 16. Anyone who wishes to donate can do so at https://www.coalitionforkids.org/shopping/, or by mailing a check to Coalition for Kids, P.O. Box 3156 Johnson City, TN 37602.
C4K is also looking for volunteers who are willing to spend their time wrapping gifts during the Wrapping for Others event on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday. Dec. 9.
For more information about these events, or to sign up for a time slot to wrap gifts, call Cindy Young at (423) 434-2031.