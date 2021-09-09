Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday with worship services at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family fellowship will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation provided on Sunday morning. Nursery and livestreaming available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for the 10:30 a.m. worship service will be “One True God,” from the sermon series “Elijah — Prophet of Fire,” which covers the life and ministry of Elijah. You may worship with us online or in person. A link to the online service may be found at the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org. A time of personal reflection and confession will be observed during the service. Also, the Nicene Creed will be recited as part of the service. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary continues his series “The Church on Fire” with a message titled “Expecting,” with scripture from Acts 1:8-26. Worship services begin at 11 a.m., preceded by Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: On Sunday we will have the General Assembly report. What happened at the online Unitarian Universalist Association Annual Assembly this year by church members who attended. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “A Matter of Life and Death” will be the message Sunday. On-site services are as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, Traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door in the Melting Pot at 11 a.m., contemporary service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Sunday school is available on-site for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service starts at 11. We continue looking at “The Return of the King.” This week we will look at “Getting Caught Up,” from 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 and 1 Corinthians 15:50-58. We look forward to worshiping with you. Visit us online at faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “A Weak Excuse is a Neglected Opportunity,” will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday with scripture from 1 Kings 20:40. Henry Woodruff will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church is at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service starts at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6, we are in chapter 5 of Micah. All our services are on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us each week for Sunday’s service at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors, and Wednesday evening Bible study at 7. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Join us in Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. for classes that fit all ages. Sunday morning worship at 10:45 with Pastor Roy Yelton. The nursery will be available. Sunday evening service at 6 and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with Bible study and prayer. Discovery Bible Club for grades 1-12. All services will be livestreamed. Information, visit oaklandavebaptist.com.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA , 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us Sunday as the Rev. Andy Wyatt continues his series on Genesis. He will be giving a sermon from Genesis 2:1-3 titled “The Blessed Day.” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service or online at wpcjc.org.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: We will continue the sermon series “It’s Just a Phase.” Sunday’s services will be held on campus in three venues. Services will be held in the Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Worship will be held at 9:45 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all COVID protections in place). Worship through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 a.m. service. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s schedule will begin with preparation for worship music and videos at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 9:45. The service will also be broadcast to those in the surrounding area on FM 95.5. Dr. Wayne Emery will continue a series of messages “Malachi, My Messenger.” Sunday’s message will be “The Lost Virtue of Tithing.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Commons. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Sunday’s morning worship sermon is titled “The Gospel in Genesis.” Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Sunday worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us outdoors at the church or online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on Mark 8:27-38 titled “Who Do You Say That I Am?” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Sunday’s service will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack D. Harris will be bringing the message “The Center of Christianity,” from Matthew 16. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Indoor worship on Sunday at 9 a.m. with social-distancing practices in place. The sermon will be “Against the Wind” on the 16th Sunday after Pentecost. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m. Broadcast within 150 feet of the church will also be available.
Special Events
Double Springs Baptist Church, 280 Double Springs Road, Jonesborough: Double Springs will celebrate its homecoming and 241st anniversary on Sunday. There is documented history of the church from 1780 to today. The church is believed to be one of the oldest churches west of the Blue Ridge and the second oldest church in this area. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the worship service at 10:30. The guest speaker will be Dr. Ralph “Yankee” Arnold.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free community drive-through meal on Sept. 16 from 6-7 p.m. The meal will feature a hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, and a dessert. Drive up to the side of the church and there will be people to greet you and bring your food. The meal is for anyone who wants or needs one. Bring a friend or take a meal to someone you know who might need it. We are located in Gray beside the Appalachian Fairgrounds.
Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church: The church will host a rummage sale on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 150 Elizabeth Ann Circle, Bluff City. Items will include furniture, TVs, children’s clothes and much, much more. Masks are required. If you do not have one, one will be provided.
Jonesborough United Methodist Church, 211 W. Main St.: The church will host a dessert social and auction fundraiser to raise funds for the renovations on the Center on 2nd Community Center Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. We will have musical entertainment by Tall Country, a silent auction and a live auction of special desserts. Everyone is invited and there will be dessert available at no cost.
Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, 1432 Gray Station Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough: The Harvest Festival, scheduled for Sept. 24-25, is an annual event that offers handmade quilts, apple butter, homemade sausage, children’s activities, baked goods and more for sale. We will also have a yard sale set up. This year pony rides will also be offered. All of the festival’s profits support projects at the church and missions in the community.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will host a simulcast featuring Priscilla Shirer titled “Going Beyond,” on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To preregister, visit www.mtnviewbaptist.com or call 423-282-3262.