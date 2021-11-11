Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Indoor worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday with social distance practices in place. The sermon title is “Endurance.” Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m. Broadcast on 95.5 FM is available within 150 feet of the church.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. The morning service will begin at 11 and the evening service will begin at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which includes Patch Club for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will start at 7. Nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: Our fall revival of “Thanksgiving and Hope” will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Wesley Duncan will preach. On Sunday at 6 p.m., Pastor David Foster will preach. Monday evening’s service begins at 6:30 and Pastor James Sage will preach. On Tuesday evening at 6:30, Pastor Tim Broyles will bring the message and on Wednesday evening at 6:30, Pastor Todd McLaughlin will preach. There will be special music for each service. Nursery will be provided for all services. All our services will be on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Watching for Giants” will be the message by church member and lay minister Fran Waterbury for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Numbers 13 will be the scripture basis for the message. The service will be a celebration of United Methodist Women Sunday. The service will be livestreamed, but may seen at any time later. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, has a link to the virtual service. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s online Monday evening Bible study continues at 6. The church’s website has a link to the Bible study. Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Community Mission Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service will start at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “The Always God: Still Restoring,” based on Jeremiah 18:1-6. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Join us in Bible study class at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. We have classes for all ages. Pastor Roy Yelton will bring a message from the pulpit at 10:45 a.m. We will have a special Sunday evening service at 6 with the Recovery Soldiers Women’s Ministry as guests. The service will feature testimonies of transformed lives through Jesus Christ. The Wednesday evening service will be held at 6:30 with prayer and Bible study and Discovery Bible Clubs for kids. All services will be livestreamed on oaklandavebaptist.com.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday will be “Prepared for Every Opportunity.” Scripture will be from Acts 4:13 and Romans 10:14-15. The sermon is part of his series “The Church on Fire.”
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Luka Temaj begins Sunday as our full-time pastor. The 11 a.m. worship message will be titled “God’s Sovereignty.” There will be a recognition of veterans and a presentation of an American flag to a chosen veteran. Sunday school Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. The Thursday Bible study will meet at 11 a.m. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: Join us for the 9:45 a.m. worship service Sunday. The service will be broadcast to those in the parking lot and surrounding area on FM 95.5. From Acts 3, Dr. Wayne Emery will speak on “One + God = ???.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching on Amos 1:1-2:, 5:14-15, 21-24. Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s worship services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The sermon topic is “Our Confidence.” Sew Crazy will meet on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. and the American Heritage Class will meet on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The Wednesday Night Bible Study Class will meet at 7:30 to continue the study of the Book of Luke. This will also be livestreamed. Deaf Interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The Sunday service will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will be bringing the message. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St,, Johnson City: “Steps to Forgiveness” is the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering Contemporary worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will host a free, drive-thru community meal Nov. 18 from 6-7 p.m. We will serve a meatball sub, chips, and dessert. If you or someone you know needs a meal, we would love for you to come by and get one for yourself and take one or more to someone you know who is in need. Meals are served monthly, every first and third Thursday. Gray UMC is located beside Appalachian Fairgrounds. Our church food pantry is also open on each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.