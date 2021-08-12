Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Bread of Heaven” will be the message on Sunday. Onsite services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, 11 a.m. Open Door service in the Melting Pot, and 11 a.m. contemporary service in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m. with the morning service at 11. The evening service will begin at 6:30. Wednesday’s service will be held at 7 p.m. A nursery is available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday’s sermon will be “Listening With Our Hearts” by the Rev. Tiffany Sapp. Building community begins and ends with listening. And in our current environment, we are becoming aware of marginalized voices who are not being heard. How can we listen better? And whose voices can we lift up? Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Oh Jerusalem, Jerusalem,” from Matthew 23:37-39, will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Tom Foster. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15. The Sunday evening service starts at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study we are in chapter 2 of Micah. The service will begin at 6. All our services are on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St. Johnson City: For Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service, Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “Sister vs. Sister,” which will be the second from the series “Wrestling with God.” The sermon will examine the love triangle between Jacob, Rebekah, and Leah. You may attend in person or virtually. For a link to the online service, visit 1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service starts at 11. This week we will look at “These Things We Should Know,” from 1 John 5:18-21. We look forward to worshiping with you. The new sermon series starting Aug. 29 will be “The Return of the King, Jesus is coming back.” Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday will be “Biblical Leadership and Laity in the Church.” Scripture will be from Acts 14:8-28.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s schedule begins with preparation for worship music and videos at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 9:45. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Dr. Wayne Emery continues a series of messages, “Malachi, My Messenger.” Sunday’s message will be “How To Authentically Honor God.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. A class on “A Prophetic Look At Revelation” taught by Linda Garrett will meet at 6 p.m. in the fellowship area. Information, visit www.euchurch.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “His First Act at His Last Supper” is the title of the sermon for all worship services this Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m.. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will bring the message “God’s Rx for Hurt and Pain,” from Psalm 23:5. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Scripture reading. Services are also available on Facebook and YouTube.
Westminster Presbyterian PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: The Rev. Andy Wyatt will continue his series on Genesis. He will be giving a sermon titled “God Created; Part 1: Creation Days.” Please join us in person at either the 8:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. service or online at wpcjc.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Join us each week for Sunday’s service at 10:30 a.m., indoors or outdoors, and Wednesday evening Bible study at 7. We are currently studying Galatians. All services are led by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Sunday’s worship services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. The sermon title is “Things Turned Upside Down.” The Wednesday Bible Study Class will meet at 7:30 p.m. to continue the study of the Book of Luke. Deaf interpretation for worship services is available by calling the church office at 926-5261.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us online (http://fpce.church/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Amber Athon will be preaching a sermon on John 6:51-58 and Proverbs 9:1-6. Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Information, visit http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Join us Sunday morning as the men from Recovery Soldiers Ministry will present their ministry program during the service. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. with the worship service at 10:45. Sunday’s sermon from our pastor is on the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The evening service will be held at 6. Wednesday evening’s prayer time and Bible study will begin at 6:30. All services will be livestreamed. Information, visitoaklandavebaptist.com.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: We will continue the sermon series “Greatest Hits.” Services will be held on campus in three venues — the Worship Center (masks optional) at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.; the Christian Life Center at 9:45 a.m. (all COVID protections in place); and worship through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. A live Spanish translation will be held at the 11:15 a.m. service. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online or watch Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fccjc/. Services can also be watched on Spectrum channel 198 and Comcast channel 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free community drive-thru meal on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. The menu will be smoked chicken legs, baked beans, slaw, and a dessert. Drive up to the side of the church and there will be people to greet you and bring your food. Bring a friend or neighbor, or take a meal to someone you know who would enjoy one. We are located in Gray beside the fairgrounds.