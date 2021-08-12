Jonesborough United Methodist Church will host a yard sale fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to noon for the renovations of their community outreach building, Center on 2nd.
The fundraiser will take place in the church’s parking lot.
Spaces are available for the yard sale at $20 per space (10 feet by 15 feet) or two adjacent spaces for $35. There will be four covered spaces with electricity in the pavilion for $40 each.
Those who want to book a space are asked to call the church at 423-753-3942 in advance to reserve a spot. The deadline to book a space is Friday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m.
Haven of Mercy Ministries, a homeless shelter, will be in attendance accepting any yard sale items that do not sell.
Jonesborough United Methodist Church has been a part of Tennessee’s oldest town since it was first organized as a church in 1822.
Work was started on the church structure in 1845, and its looked very much the same as it does today. Renovations on the Center on 2nd started earlier this year.
Contributed to the Press