The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum is hosting an Open House on Thursday, March 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m, to give the community a chance to view new exhibits after hours and learn more about the region’s rich history.
Located in downtown Jonesborough, The Chester Inn Museum is a state-owned historic site staffed by the Heritage Alliance, a local organization dedicated to education and preservation. The Chester Inn features a first floor museum that has a mixture of permanent and temporary exhibit space.
Permanent exhibits include wall panels focusing on the origins and evolution of the inn and the town of Jonesborough, and temporary exhibits feature a rotating mix of artifacts, photographs and other items from the Heritage Alliance’s archival collection, covering a wide range of topics that center on local and regional history viewed through different lenses.
The first floor museum is a space the guests are able to explore at their own pace, with guided tours available for the second and third floors. These upper floors are home to three rooms — a dining room, parlor room and lodging room — each carefully restored to what they would have looked like in the late 19th century.
The Chester Inn is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historic Commission, and also serves as an integral part of community outreach, programming, and interpretation for the Heritage Alliance.
The Chester Inn Museum is currently seeking volunteers to fill a variety of positions. In addition to giving tours and staffing the museum, they also need volunteers to work with the archival collection — processing historical documents and organizing artifacts. They are looking for Town Tour guides to offer tours exploring the history and architecture of Jonesborough. Guides are also needed to give tours of Jonesborough’s historic cemeteries.
The Chester Inn Museum is open March and April on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. From May to October the museum has regular hours six days a week before returning to a four-day weekly schedule in November and December.