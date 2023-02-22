The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum is hosting an Open House on Thursday, March 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m, to give the community a chance to view new exhibits after hours and learn more about the region’s rich history.

Located in downtown Jonesborough, The Chester Inn Museum is a state-owned historic site staffed by the Heritage Alliance, a local organization dedicated to education and preservation. The Chester Inn features a first floor museum that has a mixture of permanent and temporary exhibit space.

