Brewrista and the Bean & Patriot Popcorn Co. are partnering with other downtown businesses to host the first annual Mother’s Day Chocolate Walk on Saturday, May 13 from noon to 3:00 p.m.
Who: Event organizer Abigail Myers said that this event will bring together twelve downtown businesses, including Hometown Cottage Boutique, Artisans’ Village, Warrior’s Canvas, Cake Buds and more.
What: During the event, participants will be able to stop by Brewrista and the Bean & Patriot Popcorn Co. to get their free chocolate walk map and tickets, which they can redeem for free chocolates at participating downtown businesses. Participating stores will be offering chocolate candies and other items like chocolate popcorn at Patriot Popcorn Co. and a paper flower class at Warrior’s Canvas.
When: The Mother’s Day Chocolate Walk will take place from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Participants can expect to spend no more than an hour walking between each participating business.
Where: The event will start at Brewrista and the Bean & Patriot Popcorn Co. and lead participants around downtown. Visit https://www.downtownjc.com/parking for downtown parking information.
Why: Myers said that with this event she hopes to bring more families to the downtown area and give them an opportunity to check out the small businesses and local restaurants that have popped up. She said that she encourages participants to treat their moms to a day of shopping and fun downtown after enjoying the chocolate walk. She hopes that the event will be a fun way for families to celebrate Mother’s Day while supporting local businesses.
For questions about the event, contact Brewrista and the Bean at (773) 951-5171 or visit their Facebook page.