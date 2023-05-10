Brewrista and the Bean Chocolate Walk

Twelve local businesses will be hosting downtown Johnson City's first ever Mother's Day Chocolate Walk on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Abigail Myers

Brewrista and the Bean & Patriot Popcorn Co. are partnering with other downtown businesses to host the first annual Mother’s Day Chocolate Walk on Saturday, May 13 from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Who: Event organizer Abigail Myers said that this event will bring together twelve downtown businesses, including Hometown Cottage Boutique, Artisans’ Village, Warrior’s Canvas, Cake Buds and more.

