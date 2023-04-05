Responsibly dispose of hazardous household waste

A crew disposes of household hazardous waste at a previous collection event in Washington County. A similar event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22 at Daniel Boone High School.

 Johnson City Press

Washington County residents can observe Earth Day by participating in the annual hazardous household waste collection event on April 22.

Earth Day, which was first held in 1970, is a yearly event to show support for environmental protection.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

