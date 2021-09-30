ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a case of vandalism to the Poplar Grove Baptist Church on Tenn. Highway 91 on Sunday night. The sheriff’s department said that the vandalism caused over $1,000 worth of property damage to the church.
Investigators have charged two men in connection with the vandalism. Arrest warrants have been used for 23-year-old Israel Mark Harrah and 18-year-old Casey Wade Hayden. They have both been charged with vandalism over $1,000. The investigators said the men drove a pickup truck in circles on the church’s parking lot and grounds, causing extensive damage.