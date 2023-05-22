The Blue Plum Organization announced Monday the musical performances scheduled for this year's Blue Plum Festival.
The headlining acts for the June 2 and 3 festival include alternative country musician Rayland Baxter, multi-instrumentalist blues and rock singer/songwriter Christina Vane, electrified indie folk band Annabelle’s Curse, soul-driven psychedelic funk band The Fritz, and Richmond-based country, folk and bluegrass band The Wilson Springs Hotel.
In addition to the headliners, the Blue Plum Festival will feature a lineup of supporting artists across multiple stages throughout the weekend. From emerging local talents to established regional favorites, festivalgoers can expect a diverse range of musical styles, organizers promise.
“Blue Plum has a long history of bringing major bands to the area, as well as soon-to-be- major bands,” said Caroline Abercrombie, festival director and member of the blue Plum board of directors. “From Nickel Creek to Wilderado, Blue Plum introduces the Johnson City community to a wide range of musical talent, and this year’s lineup is no exception.”
The annual start of summer festival spanning more two decades, the Blue Plum Festival has become a tradition in downtown Johnson City, attracting music and arts enthusiasts from across the region.
Because of construction in its regular spot on the lawn of Founders Park, this year's Blue Plum will be held nearby in King Commons. Use the large Johnson City sign as a landmark.
For a full lineup and schedule, and to learn more about festival operations, visit www.blueplum.org.