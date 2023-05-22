The Blue Plum Organization announced Monday the musical performances scheduled for this year's Blue Plum Festival.

The headlining acts for the June 2 and 3 festival include alternative country musician Rayland Baxter, multi-instrumentalist blues and rock singer/songwriter Christina Vane, electrified indie folk band Annabelle’s Curse, soul-driven psychedelic funk band The Fritz, and Richmond-based country, folk and bluegrass band The Wilson Springs Hotel.

