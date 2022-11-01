Local veterans organizations are partnering with Marsh Regional Blood Center to hold a regional blood drive on Saturday to help raise money for Wreaths Across America.

The Tri-City Military Affairs Council, which is made up of leaders from the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans, will host a blood drive that will begin at 10:30 a.m and end at 4 p.m. at the following Marsh locations at:

