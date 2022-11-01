Local veterans organizations are partnering with Marsh Regional Blood Center to hold a regional blood drive on Saturday to help raise money for Wreaths Across America.
The Tri-City Military Affairs Council, which is made up of leaders from the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans, will host a blood drive that will begin at 10:30 a.m and end at 4 p.m. at the following Marsh locations at:
• 2428 Knob Creek Road, Suite 150, Johnson City.
• 1996 W. State St., Bristol.
• 111 W. Stone Drive, No. 300, Kingsport.
For each blood donation made, Marsh will make a donation to Wreaths Across America.
Wreaths Across America is a national event that on Dec. 17 will see a live balsam wreath placed on the graves of veterans interned in the Mountain Home National Cemetery and 73 other participating cemeteries across the United States. These wreaths cost $15 each.
Nearly 200 registered sponsorship groups are helping to raise the necessary wreath sponsorships to honor all the 242,085 veterans laid to rest in all of these participating locations.
To view the full list of participating locations and sponsorship groups in Tennessee and learn more about how you can help reach the goal in each community, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tennessee.