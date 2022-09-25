The Johnson City Public Library has announced the return of its Bilingual Storytimes which offers opportunities for children to be exposed to both English and Spanish as well as math and science concepts.
As the world opens back up and programs continue to resume from the COVID-19 pandemic, the JCPL has resumed the regular scheduling of Bilingual Storytimes. On each Monday evening at 6, retired Johnson City Schools teacher Mar Carter hosts storytime in the theater inside of the library’s Children’s Section.
At the beginning of the storytime, Carter teaches the children how to sing songs like “The Hello Song” and “Days of the Week” in Spanish.
“I always love to share Spanish and many of the songs that are a part of the culture,” she said.
After the singing is over, Carter reads a simple story to the children in both English and Spanish and talks with the children about story components that relate to math or science. These things can include concepts like counting, colors, sequencing, food, life cycles, days of the week and more.
Carter said that many parents often read to their children and don’t realize that reading stories can be a great way to introduce these concepts that help to “build a foundation in math and science.” When reading the stories out loud, Carter said that she likes to read it first in the language that most of the children are unfamiliar with. She said that hearing the story first in an unfamiliar language prompts the kids to piece the story together for themselves, which strengthens their comprehension skills.
According to Carter, this approach and interactive discussion of related themes and concepts “allows the children to become more fluent in reading, understanding and processing the books that they read.”
Parents are encouraged to participate in the storytelling and learn some of a new language for themselves. In interacting with the kids and teaching them about colors, numbers and sequencing, Carter demonstrates ways for parents to incorporate math and science into storytime.
“So, the idea is that as they continue to read books at home, they hopefully model some of those questions for their children,” said Carter.
After reading the story through twice and having some interactive discussions with the kids about the story concepts, the kids get to do a craft or similar activity that relates to the story and helps to reinforce the concepts they learned about. When they leave, families are given a take-home activity that parents can use to keep the learning going.
These story times follow the Math And Science Story Time (MASST) program designed by Dr. Alissa Lange, who is currently a professor at ETSU. This program includes eight different lessons, each of which uses a different children’s book to discuss simple science and math concepts. These books include much loved stories like “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Caps for Sale,” “Five Little Monkeys,” “Zinnia’s Flower Garden,” “The Carrot Seed,” “My Five Senses” and more.
In addition to these titles, the JCPL has several children’s books available to borrow in both English and Spanish.
This bilingual story time is a wonderful opportunity for English and Spanish speaking families to come together and expose their children to science and math concepts through reading stories and perhaps introduce them to a new language as well. Children between the ages of 2 and 6 will especially benefit from the language exposure, as they are still in the midst of the essential phases of language acquisition, and this allows them to pick up multiple languages more easily.
“I just think that speaking another language — whatever that language is — opens up a whole different world for children … and I think it’s wonderful for the parents,” said Carter. “We have such a strong Hispanic population now, and I want to encourage the parents that are Hispanics to keep teaching the language to their children.”
Carter expressed her gratitude to the JCPL for facilitating the Bilingual Storytimes. She said that she hopes families who are new to the area will be able to join and feel welcomed and at ease during the storytime.
Children of all ages are welcome to join the fun every Monday until the end of October. The event usually only runs for one hour, and there is no cost or need to preregister.
For more information on these storytimes, visit www.jcpl.org.