The Johnson City Public Library has announced the return of its Bilingual Storytimes which offers opportunities for children to be exposed to both English and Spanish as well as math and science concepts.

As the world opens back up and programs continue to resume from the COVID-19 pandemic, the JCPL has resumed the regular scheduling of Bilingual Storytimes. On each Monday evening at 6, retired Johnson City Schools teacher Mar Carter hosts storytime in the theater inside of the library’s Children’s Section.

