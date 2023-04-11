Performers, from left to right, Karsyn Potter, Nora Jane Mitchell, Tristan Matthews and Teddy Nadelen will take the stage starting this week in "The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe" at Jonesborough Repertory Theatre.
C.S. Lewis’ beloved characters Aslan, Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy will come to life on the stage April 14-30 in Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s upcoming production of "The Lion, the Witch, & the Wardrobe."
The story follows four young siblings who must flee the bombings and horrors of WWII London and are sent to live with a professor in the British countryside. There, they discover a secret passage in a wardrobe that opens into the magical land of Narnia.
The children’s exciting encounters with characters such as Aslan the lion and the White Witch teach them deeper life lessons about love, betrayal, forgiveness and sacrifice. Their adventure has been popular with readers and audiences for 70 years and never grows old.
“C.S. Lewis wrote a timeless story about faith, growing in strength, forgiveness, the dangers of temptation, and the victory that comes from self-sacrifice,” said Angela Grigsby, who plays the White Witch. “Those themes will never become irrelevant.”
“The same story is being told because the world is still in need of hope that evil can be overcome,” said Nora Jane Mitchell, the production's Lucy. "There are still ‘white witches’ in this world today, and I hope this story is a reminder that even when it seems like there is no hope, Aslan is on the move.”
In this fantasy world of talking animals and magical creatures, Aslan is King, but while he’s away, Narnia has been cursed by the evil White Witch, who has caused an eternal winter. She has declared herself the Queen, but because she’s aware of a prophecy concerning human children bringing her reign to an end, she’s on the lookout for any who enter the land.
“This is the story of four young people in a scary and confusing time, who are trying to find safety and meaning and purpose and hope,” said Kevin Bowden, who brings life to the lion Aslan. "They find all of those things (and more) in the land of Narnia.
"Specifically, they find all of those things in Aslan, the King of Narnia. Aslan is hope to the hopeless. He is courage to the fearful. He is a protector to those who cannot protect themselves. He is trustworthy and stable and wise and kind. He is willing to sacrifice himself to save others (even those who seek to betray him). This world we live in today needs an Aslan. Perhaps more than ever.”
“Aslan represents the good and the fight for peace and forgiveness. Aslan’s selflessness is an example to us all,” said Karsyn Potter, who takes on the role of Susan. "Unlike Aslan, most people today can be greedy and pursue things they want, rather than sacrifice themselves to save others.”
There is so much to learn about life and mistakes and consequences through this story. Not only for the viewers, but for those in the show as well.
“Through my character, I’m learning that sometimes making the wrong decisions ultimately makes us stronger in the end by learning to make better decisions and doing what’s right.” Teddy Nadelen, who plays Edmund, said.
The story's religious themes offer more than what's on the surface, according to Bowden.
“It's no small secret that C.S. Lewis wrote this story with Aslan representing Jesus Christ," he said. "I hope that my portrayal of Aslan will help people see Jesus in a way maybe they haven't. I hope that He is someone they want to know better and that they fall in love with. I hope that people will find comfort and encouragement.”
Director Janette Gaines said the Easter season was the perfect opportunity to share the story, both because of its ties to Christianity and the lessons contain within.
Shows run Thursdays through Sundays, April 14-30. Tickets are $18 general admission, $16 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more.
To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theater is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough.