Narnia

Performers, from left to right, Karsyn Potter, Nora Jane Mitchell, Tristan Matthews and Teddy Nadelen will take the stage starting this week in "The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe" at Jonesborough Repertory Theatre.

C.S. Lewis’ beloved characters Aslan, Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy will come to life on the stage April 14-30 in Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s upcoming production of "The Lion, the Witch, & the Wardrobe."

The story follows four young siblings who must flee the bombings and horrors of WWII London and are sent to live with a professor in the British countryside. There, they discover a secret passage in a wardrobe that opens into the magical land of Narnia.

