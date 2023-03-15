Applications are now being taken for innovation grants from the United Way chapter serving Carter, Johnson, Washington and southern Sullivan counties.

United Way of East TN Highlands is looking to award up to $40,000 worth of grants and prizes to local nonprofit organizations who are working on innovative solutions to social issues in its service community. The grants will come from the Social Innovation Fund, which was created in 2020 through a private donation that was designated specifically to drive social innovation in the region.

