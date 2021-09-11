Carol Fair was a flight attendant and purser on a commercial airliner returning to the United States from London when she heard the news that shook the world on Sept. 11, 2001.
She had been summoned to the cockpit by the captain, who told her there was “a problem in New York.” He said an airplane had hit one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center.
While the pilot was delivering that news, radio traffic confirmed that a second jumbo jet had crashed into the other World Trade Center tower.
“We knew then our lives had been changed forever and forever,” Fair told a 9/11 Remembrance and Patriot Day Ceremony held Saturday in the amphitheater of the Memorial Park Community Center on the 20th anniversary of deadly terrorist attacks.
Fair, a local veteran of the airline industry, was the keynote speaker at the event hosted by Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion. The early morning ceremony honored the 3,047 victims who died that day, as well as paying tribute to local first responders.
Air traffic on Sept. 11, 2001 was diverted and commercial flights were asked to land at the nearest airports. For Fair and the other 15 crew members and passengers on her flight, that meant landing in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Fair said her flight was one of 43 jumbo jets to be diverted to the Halifax airport, where they were forced to remain on the airplane for 12 hours. Passengers were later moved to local fire halls and schools, while the crews of the 49 flights stranded in the area stayed in hotels.
After four days, Fair said her flight was allowed to return its passengers to their final designation in Charlotte, N.C. She said it was a “horrible scene” when flight crews reassembled and discussed their departures.
“A lot of the crew knew some of the girls who were on the planes that flew into the World Trade Center,” she said.
When she arrived to Charlotte, Fair said she was greeted by airline officials who encouraged everyone to go home and fly their American flags. Fair said she did, and she also made a sign which she displays every year on the anniversary of 9/11 to remember “all my fellow crew members who flew west” on that fateful day.
Bryan Lauzon, commander of the American Legion’s Kings Mountain Post 24, said the 9/11 ceremony was held to remember both the victims who died in New York, Washington, D.C. and in Pennsylvania, as well as the first responders and others who have died or have seen their health impaired as a result of the dust and debris at the site of the attacks.
The remembrance service also honored U.S. military personnel killed in a terrorist bombing during last month’s efforts to evacuate Americans and their allies from Afghanistan.
Saturday’s remembrance event also saw the American Legion honor the service of four local first responders. The veterans' organization named Washington County 911 Dispatcher Terry Steward as its first-ever dispatcher of the year.
Johnson City Police Officer Blake Cutshall was named the American Legion’s law enforcement officer of the year, Sgt. John Thomas of the Johnson City/Washington County Emergency Management Services was honored as EMT of the year and Lt. Shane Malone of the Johnson City Fire Department was awarded firefighter of the year.